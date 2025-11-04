Gartner: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gartner Inc. (IT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $35.4 million.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gartner Inc. (IT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $35.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.76 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The technology information and analysis company posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

