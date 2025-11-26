Live Radio
Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 26, 2025, 8:59 AM

RAMAT GAN, Israel (AP) — RAMAT GAN, Israel (AP) — Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its third quarter.

The Ramat Gan, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLMD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

