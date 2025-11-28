PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Region Final=
Oscar Smith 48, Thomas Dale 7
Class 5=
Region Final=
Highland Springs 21, Hermitage 13
Indian River 20, Green Run 14
Maury 49, King’s Fork High School 6
Stone Bridge 20, Riverbend 19, OT
Class 4=
Region Final=
Jefferson Forest 49, GW-Danville 7
Lafayette 23, Phoebus 17
Class 3=
Region Final=
Kettle Run 35, Skyline 14
Lake Taylor 40, Petersburg 26
Liberty Christian 14, Heritage (Lynchburg) 7, OT
Magna Vista 65, Lord Botetourt 34
Class 2=
Region Final=
Glenvar 41, Gretna 6
Poquoson 19, Armstrong 14
Strasburg 54, Stuarts Draft 7
Class 1=
Region Final=
Buffalo Gap 48, Riverheads 21
Grayson County 42, George Wythe 15
Rye Cove 32, Eastside 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.