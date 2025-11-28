PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Playoffs= Class 6= Region Final= Oscar Smith 48, Thomas Dale 7 Class 5= Region Final= Highland Springs…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region Final=

Oscar Smith 48, Thomas Dale 7

Class 5=

Region Final=

Highland Springs 21, Hermitage 13

Indian River 20, Green Run 14

Maury 49, King’s Fork High School 6

Stone Bridge 20, Riverbend 19, OT

Class 4=

Region Final=

Jefferson Forest 49, GW-Danville 7

Lafayette 23, Phoebus 17

Class 3=

Region Final=

Kettle Run 35, Skyline 14

Lake Taylor 40, Petersburg 26

Liberty Christian 14, Heritage (Lynchburg) 7, OT

Magna Vista 65, Lord Botetourt 34

Class 2=

Region Final=

Glenvar 41, Gretna 6

Poquoson 19, Armstrong 14

Strasburg 54, Stuarts Draft 7

Class 1=

Region Final=

Buffalo Gap 48, Riverheads 21

Grayson County 42, George Wythe 15

Rye Cove 32, Eastside 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

