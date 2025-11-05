Fortuna: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) on Wednesday reported profit of $123.6…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) on Wednesday reported profit of $123.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 15 cents per share.

The silver and gold miner posted revenue of $251.4 million in the period.

