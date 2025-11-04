Fortis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — Fortis Inc. (FTS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of…

ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — Fortis Inc. (FTS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $297 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. john`S, Newfoundland-based company said it had net income of 59 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period.

