Flywire: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Flywire Corporation (FLYW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $29.6 million. The Boston-based company…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Flywire Corporation (FLYW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $29.6 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The payments company posted revenue of $200.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $194.1 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLYW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLYW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.