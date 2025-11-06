Five9: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software to call centers posted revenue of $285.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $284.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Five9 expects its per-share earnings to range from 76 cents to 80 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $294.7 million to $300.7 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Five9 expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.92 to $2.96 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion.

