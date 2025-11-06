First Advantage: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — First Advantage Corp. (FA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2.6 million. On a…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — First Advantage Corp. (FA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $2.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The provider of background screening services posted revenue of $409.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $408.2 million.

First Advantage expects full-year earnings in the range of 98 cents to $1.02 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion.

