Fidelity National Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) on Thursday reported net income of $358 million in its third quarter.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.63 per share.

The provider of title insurance and mortgage services posted revenue of $4.03 billion in the period.

