Exelixis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $193.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alameda, California-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $597.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $589 million.

Exelixis expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.35 billion.

