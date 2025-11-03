EverQuote: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $18.9 million. On…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $18.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 50 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $173.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.3 million.

