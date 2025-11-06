Evergy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Thursday reported earnings of $475 million…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Thursday reported earnings of $475 million in its third quarter.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $2.03 per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVRG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.