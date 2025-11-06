Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Evergy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Evergy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 7:13 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Thursday reported earnings of $475 million in its third quarter.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $2.03 per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVRG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up