Esperion Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Thursday reported a loss of…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.3 million in its third quarter.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $87.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESPR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.