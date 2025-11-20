Esco Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Thursday reported profit of $218.7 million in…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Thursday reported profit of $218.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $8.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.32 per share.

The maker of smart meters and filtration products posted revenue of $352.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $299.2 million, or $11.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Esco Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.35.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.50 to $7.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

