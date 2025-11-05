Equinox Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Wednesday reported net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) on Wednesday reported net income of $85.6 million in its third quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The gold miner posted revenue of $819 million in the period.

