Epam: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $106.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newtown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.91. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.02 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Epam expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.10 to $3.18.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.4 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Epam expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.36 to $11.44 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.45 billion.

