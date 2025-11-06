EOG Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.47 billion. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.47 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.70. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.71 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.43 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $5.85 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.95 billion.

