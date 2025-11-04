Entravision Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.7 million…

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burbank, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The Spanish-language media company posted revenue of $120.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.