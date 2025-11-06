Enovis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Enovis Corporation (ENOV) on Thursday reported a loss of $571.1 million in…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Enovis Corporation (ENOV) on Thursday reported a loss of $571.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of $9.99. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 75 cents per share.

The manufacturing and engineering company posted revenue of $548.9 million in the period.

Enovis expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.24 billion to $2.27 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENOV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.