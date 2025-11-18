Energizer: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $34.9…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $34.9 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $832.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $831 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $239 million, or $3.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.95 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Energizer expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 30 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.60 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.