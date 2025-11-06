Enerflex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) on Thursday reported earnings of $37 million…

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) on Thursday reported earnings of $37 million in its third quarter.

The Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure provider posted revenue of $777 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EFXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EFXT

