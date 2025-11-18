Elbit: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $133.4 million in…

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $133.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Haifa, Israel-based company said it had net income of $2.80. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $3.35 per share.

The maker of defense electronics posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period.

