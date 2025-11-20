Elastic: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Elastic NV (ESTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $51.3…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Elastic NV (ESTC) on Thursday reported a loss of $51.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 64 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $423.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $418.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Elastic expects its per-share earnings to range from 63 cents to 65 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $437 million to $439 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Elastic expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.46 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.72 billion.

