EchoStar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — EchoStar Corp. (SATS) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.78 billion in its third quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $44.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.23 per share.

The seller of set-top boxes and provider of satellite services to Dish Network posted revenue of $3.61 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.76 billion.

