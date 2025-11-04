Eastern: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Eastern Co. (EML) on Tuesday reported profit of $579,000 in its third…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Eastern Co. (EML) on Tuesday reported profit of $579,000 in its third quarter.

The Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The maker of locks and other security products posted revenue of $55.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EML at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EML

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.