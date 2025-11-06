Live Radio
DXP Enterprises: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 8:21 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Thursday reported profit of $21.6 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $513.7 million in the period.

