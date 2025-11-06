Ducommun: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.4…

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.4 million in its third quarter.

The Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had a loss of $4.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $212.6 million in the period.

