Dropbox: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dropbox Inc. (DBX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $123.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The online file-sharing company posted revenue of $634.4 million in the period.

