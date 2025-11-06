Doximity: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $62.1 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $62.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The medical social networking site posted revenue of $168.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Doximity said it expects revenue in the range of $180 million to $181 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $640 million to $646 million.

