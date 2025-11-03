Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Douglas Dynamics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Douglas Dynamics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 6:16 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) on Monday reported earnings of $8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The snowplow maker posted revenue of $162.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLOW

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up