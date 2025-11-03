Douglas Dynamics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) on Monday reported earnings of $8 million in its third…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) on Monday reported earnings of $8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The snowplow maker posted revenue of $162.1 million in the period.

