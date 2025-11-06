Live Radio
Dorian LPG: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 6:24 AM

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) on Thursday reported net income of $55.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.31 per share.

The liquified petroleum gas shipping company posted revenue of $124.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $123 million.

