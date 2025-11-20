Live Radio
Diana Shipping: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 20, 2025, 8:40 AM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Diana Shipping inc. (DSX) on Thursday reported net income of $7.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The shipping company posted revenue of $51.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $48.6 million.

