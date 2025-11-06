Dentsply: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Thursday reported a loss of $427 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Thursday reported a loss of $427 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $2.14. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, were 37 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The dental products manufacturer posted revenue of $904 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $901.6 million.

Dentsply expects full-year earnings to be $1.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XRAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XRAY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.