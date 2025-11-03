Denny’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Monday reported profit of $632,000 in its third…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Monday reported profit of $632,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Spartanburg, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $113.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DENN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DENN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.