Deere: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Deere & Co. (DE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.07 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $3.93.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.96 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $12.39 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.58 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.99 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.03 billion, or $18.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $38.92 billion.

