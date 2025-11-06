CyberArk: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $50.4 million…

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $50.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Petach-Tikva, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $1. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.20 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts posted revenue of $342.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327.1 million.

