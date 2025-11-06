Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Curis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 4:11 PM

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $3.2 million in the period.

_____

