Curis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Curis Inc. (CRIS) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $3.2 million in the period.

