Cummins: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $536 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $3.86. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $5.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.73 per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $8.32 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.06 billion.

