Crexendo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $1.5 million in its third quarter.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $17.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXDO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXDO

