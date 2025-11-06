Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Crescent Biopharma: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Crescent Biopharma: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 7:43 AM

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crescent Biopharma, Inc. (CBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.27.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.01 per share.

