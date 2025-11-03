Crawford: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Co. (CRD.A) on Monday reported net income of…

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Co. (CRD.A) on Monday reported net income of $12.4 million in its third quarter.

The Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The provider of claims management services to insurance companies posted revenue of $332.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $322.2 million.

