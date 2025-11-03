Crawford & Company B: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings…

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $12.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $332.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $322.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $344.3 million.

