Core Natural Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Core Natural Resources, Inc. (CNR) on Thursday reported profit of $31.6 million in its third quarter.

The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share.

The coal company posted revenue of $1 billion in the period.

