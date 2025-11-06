ConocoPhillips: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.73 billion. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.73 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.61 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $15.52 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.64 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.