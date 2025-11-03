Comstock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $111.1 million.…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $111.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Frisco, Texas-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $449.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $401.1 million.

