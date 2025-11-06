Commerce.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Commerce.com, Inc. (CMRC) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2 million in…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Commerce.com, Inc. (CMRC) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $86 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Commerce.com said it expects revenue in the range of $87.8 million to $92.8 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $340.6 million to $345.6 million.

