Collegium Pharmaceutical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $31.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stoughton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $209.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.7 million.

