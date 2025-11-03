CNO: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Monday reported profit of $23.1 million…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Monday reported profit of $23.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period.

