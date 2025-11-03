Clorox: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Clorox Co. (CLX) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $80 million.…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Clorox Co. (CLX) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $80 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

Clorox expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.95 to $6.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.