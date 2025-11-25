Clearfield: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.1…

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 13 cents per share.

The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $41.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.1 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $150.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Clearfield said it expects revenue in the range of $30 million to $33 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 48 cents to 62 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $160 million to $170 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLFD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.